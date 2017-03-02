Ibrahim Afellay signs new Stoke deal through to 2019

Ibrahim Afellay
Afellay spent loan spells at Olympiakos and Schalke before joining the Potters

Stoke winger Ibrahim Afellay has signed a new contract committing him to the club until the end of 2018-19.

The 30-year-old, who signed on a free transfer in July 2015 after his contract expired at Barcelona, has made 46 appearances for Stoke and scored three goals.

He returned from an eight-month lay-off in December after a serious knee ligament injury.

"From the first day I came to the club I felt at home," he said.

"The injury is all in the past now. I think I've showed that I'm back in business and I'm just look forward now, working hard every day and trying to make the best of everything."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Members enjoying a yoga session on the DRUM patio

Yoga, Tai Chi and Indoor Sports for Adults with Physical and/or Sensory Disabilities

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired