Ibrahim Afellay signs new Stoke deal through to 2019

Afellay spent loan spells at Olympiakos and Schalke before joining the Potters

Stoke winger Ibrahim Afellay has signed a new contract committing him to the club until the end of 2018-19.

The 30-year-old, who signed on a free transfer in July 2015 after his contract expired at Barcelona, has made 46 appearances for Stoke and scored three goals.

He returned from an eight-month lay-off in December after a serious knee ligament injury.

"From the first day I came to the club I felt at home," he said.

"The injury is all in the past now. I think I've showed that I'm back in business and I'm just look forward now, working hard every day and trying to make the best of everything."