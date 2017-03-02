BBC Sport - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique leaves: Wenger 'not looking for jobs at other clubs'
Wenger 'not looking for jobs at other clubs'
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he is "not looking for jobs at other clubs" after Barcelona coach Luis Enrique confirms that he will leave the Spanish champions at the end of the season.
