Alexis Sanchez: Anti-Arsenal protest cancelled after fewer than 10 people turn up

The venue for the Alexis Sanchez march
The Plaza Italia in Santiago was deserted at the scheduled time of the march

A protest in Chile to encourage forward Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal, which was supposed to attract 14,000 was only attended by a handful of people.

Thousands had signed up on Facebook to attend Wednesday's event, but fewer than 1% arrived at the meeting point.

Organisers in Santiago claimed that Chileans were tired of watching one of their stars work alone.

Sanchez is yet to sign a new deal with the Gunners and is reportedly set for a move away from the Emirates.

The number of people who attended the protest is reported to have been between five and eight.

