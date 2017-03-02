Alexis Sanchez: Anti-Arsenal protest cancelled after fewer than 10 people turn up

The Plaza Italia in Santiago was deserted at the scheduled time of the march

A protest in Chile to encourage forward Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal, which was supposed to attract 14,000 was only attended by a handful of people.

Thousands had signed up on Facebook to attend Wednesday's event, but fewer than 1% arrived at the meeting point.

Organisers in Santiago claimed that Chileans were tired of watching one of their stars work alone.

Sanchez is yet to sign a new deal with the Gunners and is reportedly set for a move away from the Emirates.

The number of people who attended the protest is reported to have been between five and eight.