Alexis Sanchez: Anti-Arsenal protest cancelled after fewer than 10 people turn up
-
- From the section Football
A protest in Chile to encourage forward Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal, which was supposed to attract 14,000 was only attended by a handful of people.
Thousands had signed up on Facebook to attend Wednesday's event, but fewer than 1% arrived at the meeting point.
Organisers in Santiago claimed that Chileans were tired of watching one of their stars work alone.
Sanchez is yet to sign a new deal with the Gunners and is reportedly set for a move away from the Emirates.
The number of people who attended the protest is reported to have been between five and eight.