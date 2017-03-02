Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Caixinha, Celtic, Hearts, Cathro

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers have identified Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha as the man they want to succeed Mark Warburton at Ibrox. The 46-year-old has four months remaining on his contract with Qatari club Al-Gharafa.

Full story: Scottish Sun

Caixinha is the Portuguese James Bond: a bull fighting, jet skiing, action man, according to a Qatari TV presenter. "He looks the part, he is absolutely immaculate and he really is an action man," says Rhodri Williams. "When he is not on the training pitch he is out on his jet ski and all kinds of stuff."

Full story: Daily Record

Brendan Rodgers hailed his Celtic players after watching them beat Inverness CT to move within seven points of clinching the Premiership title. (Various)

Will the "Portuguese James Bond" Pedro Caixinha have a licence to thrill at Ibrox?

Graeme Murty praised the spirit of 10-man Rangers after the 3-2 victory against St Johnstone - his first Premiership win as interim boss. (Various)

Ian Cathro is urging patience from Hearts supporters as the head coach looks to pick his players up from a third straight defeat. "We are trying to help the players feel more positive and bring the confidence back," he says. (Various)

Partick Thistle produced the perfect away display in the 1-0 victory against Dundee, according to Thistle boss Alan Archibald. "We didn't have a great record here in the past," he says. "It wasn't a happy hunting ground, but it has been for us lately." (Various)

Motherwell's caretaker boss Stephen Robinson insists he is only in contention for the Fir Park vacancy because Mark McGhee urged him to stay. "I came here to help Mark," says Robinson following an ill-fated spell as Oldham boss. "I came back to Motherwell purely to do whatever I could to provide support. Mark's departure stunned me." (Scottish Sun)

Ian Cathro has urged patience as he attempts to restore confidence at Tynecastle

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson insists the Ibrox club are right not to rush into appointing Mark Warburton's successor as manager. "There is no confusion or turmoil inside Rangers," says Robertson. "There's always been a clarity of purpose." (Daily Record)

Victory for Rangers, coupled with Aberdeen's defeat at Hamilton, means the Ibrox outfit are only six points behind second-placed Dons in the Premiership. (The National)

Aberdeen defender Graeme Shinnie was stunned by the 1-0 defeat by Hamilton after Accies "defended for their lives" when the sides met at New Douglas Park earlier this week. (The Herald)

Peter Leven, interim Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch's assistant at Rugby Park, hopes the pair are given the reins permanently. (The Herald)

Motherwell hope to appoint Mark McGhee's successor next week - in time for the new man to make his competitive bow against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on 11 March. (Daily Mail)