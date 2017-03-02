Derek McInnes: Dons chairman would deny Rangers permission to talk to manager

Stewart Milne, left, will not grant Rangers permission to speak to Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne says he will refuse any approach from Rangers for permission to speak to Pittodrie manager Derek McInnes.

The Dons boss is among the bookies' favourites to succeed Mark Warburton, but Milne told BBC Scotland the Ibrox club have not asked to speak to him.

And the chairman insists any approach from the Gers would be rejected.

Asked if he would let Rangers talk to McInnes, Milne replied: "No. We want to retain Derek at Aberdeen."

McInnes has been in charge at Pittodrie for nearly four years, and has guided the Dons to their first trophy in almost two decades - the 2014 Scottish League Cup - while securing back-to-back second place finishes in the Scottish Premiership in 2015 and 2016.

'Rebuild reputation in Europe'

Aberdeen are in second spot in the league table, six points clear of third-placed Rangers.

Milne believes McInnes, who insists he is focused on the job in hand at the Dons, has far more to achieve - especially in Europe, where he has failed to take the club to the Europa League group stages - before seeking a fresh challenge.

"We'll work hard to make sure we can keep Derek here as long as we can," said Milne. "It wasn't just a short-term job. It was to build this club into something it's capable of being.

"They've made tremendous progress in the past four years, but Derek would openly admit that we still have a long way to go to, to make sure that we're not just a top club in Scottish football, but that we're starting to rebuild that reputation in Europe again.

"I'd like to believe that Derek started something off - he thinks he's maybe halfway through the journey, it's maybe a third. We want to see him here to finish the job that he took on."