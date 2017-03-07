Manchester City v Stoke City

In-form Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has scored eight goals in seven league games against Stoke.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola awaits news on whether captain Vincent Kompany will be fit enough to play.

He remains without long-term injury victims Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan.

Stoke's Xherdan Shaqiri is available after missing five matches with a calf problem.

However, Marko Arnautovic, Glen Johnson and Bruno Martins Indi are doubtful, while Wilfried Bony is ineligible to play against his parent club.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester City Pep Guardiola: "It's a pity that the distance between Chelsea [and Manchester City] is so big, but that's true. We started the season with 10 games winning, but our game was not like today.

"I feel we are playing quite well and that's why we are getting results. But now, of course, we are in a position when you arrive in March and April, every game if you win, you stay; if you lose, you are out."

Stoke City Mark Hughes: "I'm sure we can be an irritant and cause Man City and Chelsea problems in the next two games.

"It may be that we look at shaping up to be a little bit more frustrating.

"I've always backed my teams to go there and have a go because I feel we've got good talent that can test any team in the Premier League.

"But sometimes if you're not quite there and everybody is not quite playing to their maximum you can get caught out. It's just where I see us at the moment."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won three of their last four league matches against Stoke, scoring four goals in each victory.

Stoke have scored just one goal in their eight Premier League visits to the Etihad Stadium, in a 1-0 win in August 2014.

The Potters have lost their other seven Premier League matches away at Manchester City by an aggregate score of 19-0.

Manchester City are aiming to do the top-flight double against Stoke for the only third time, after the 1933-34 and 1966-67 seasons.

Manchester City

Manchester City have 55 points after 26 league matches this season. Only in their two title-winning campaigns have they had more points at this stage of a Premier League season.

City's current four-match winning run is their longest in the division since they took maximum points from their opening six fixtures this season.

However, they have kept only one clean sheet in their last 13 home fixtures in all competitions.

John Stones could make his 100th Premier League appearance.

Stoke City