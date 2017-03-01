BBC Sport - Luis Enrique: Pep Guardiola says 'it's a sad day to be a Barcelona fan'
It's a sad day to be a Barcelona fan - Guardiola
- From the section European Football
Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola says he is "sad" to hear current boss Luis Enrique will step down at the end of the season, and that the club will miss his "huge personality".
READ MORE: Barcelona boss to step down at end of season
