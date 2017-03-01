Man City: Pep Guardiola says 'amazing' Claudio Bravo 'is strong enough'

Media playback is not supported on this device Bunn gives Huddersfield surprise lead

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is strong enough to deal with negative reactions from his own fans, says boss Pep Guardiola.

Bravo, 33, allowed Harry Bunn's shot to go in through his legs as Huddersfield led 1-0 in the FA Cup fifth-round replay, before City went on to win 5-1.

Some City fans sarcastically applauded when he made a save later in the game.

But Guardiola said: "The performance from Claudio was amazing. He can start build-ups like no-one else can do."

Chile international Bravo was signed from Barcelona last summer to replace England international Joe Hart, but has faced criticism for his shot-stopping skills since arriving in a £15.4m deal.

He was dropped in January after conceding 16 goals from the previous 24 shots on target he had faced in the Premier League, with Guardiola picking 35-year-old Argentine Willy Caballero instead for City's past four Premier League matches and the Champions League last-16 win against Monaco.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, 46, reiterated his confidence in Bravo before the FA Cup replay, only to see him easily let in Huddersfield's first effort on target.

Afterwards, Guardiola preferred to focus on Bravo's footwork.

"He reads when men are free. It is not easy to read that," he said.

"He gives us the continuity to play. What the fans express, I am not here to judge."

When Bravo stopped Huddersfield's second shot on target shortly before half-time, some City fans stood up and ironically cheered the save.

Guardiola appeared to turn around and glare at those seemingly mocking his keeper.

"He is strong enough," he said. "He was nominated with the five best goalkeepers in the world this year.

"I am safe with both goalkeepers I have. I am delighted and so happy he is with us. I know I can count on him."

Bravo made 42 passes during the Huddersfield win, completing 95.2% of them - the highest percentage in the City side

Analysis

Former England striker Alan Shearer on Match of the Day:

"I don't know what he was doing. He should not be beaten from there, it's straight at him, it went underneath him, poor goalkeeping. He has to do better."