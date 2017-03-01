BBC Sport - FA Cup: Man City's Sergio Aguero gets his second with clever finish
Aguero gets his second with clever finish
- From the section Football
Sergio Aguero scores a lovely goal from Raheem Sterling's low cross to claim his second of the night against Huddersfield Town in their FA Cup fifth-round replay.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 5-1 Huddersfield Town
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.
Available to UK users only.
