Luis Enrique: Barcelona boss to step down at end of season

Luis Enrique is in his third - and final - season as Barcelona boss

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has confirmed he will step down at the end of the season.

The 46-year-old, in his third season in charge at the Nou Camp, was speaking immediately after their 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon.

Enrique won the Champions League as part of the treble in his first year at the club, and led his side to the domestic double last season.

He will now leave the club at the end of his contract in the summer.

Barca's win over Sporting took them to the top of La Liga, but Real Madrid, who are currently playing Las Palmas, will overtake them again with a win.

More to follow.