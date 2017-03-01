BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester City 5-1 Huddersfield Town highlights
Highlights: Man City 5-1 Huddersfield
Manchester City cruise into the FA Cup quarter-finals after fighting back to beat much-changed Championship promotion hopefuls Huddersfield 5-1 in their fifth-round replay.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 5-1 Huddersfield Town
