BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sergio Aguero penalty puts Man City ahead against Huddersfield
Watch: Aguero penalty puts Man City ahead
- From the section Football
Sergio Aguero slots home from the penalty spot to put Manchester City ahead against Huddersfield Town in their FA Cup fifth-round replay.
Watch live coverage of Manchester City v Huddersfield Town now.
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired