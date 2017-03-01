EFL Trophy - Fourth Round
Luton2Oxford Utd3

Luton Town 2-3 Oxford United

Danny Hylton (second left) equalises for Luton
Danny Hylton (second left) netted his 20th goal of the season against his former club

Oxford United will face Coventry City in the EFL Trophy final following a thrilling win at Luton Town.

The U's went ahead when Phil Edwards swept in from close range and Marvin Johnson's deflected cross-shot doubled their lead after the break.

Isaac Vassell pulled one back straight away with a shot on the turn and ex-Oxford striker Danny Hylton nodded in to level with eight minutes remaining.

But Johnson's fine strike from the edge of the box won the match for Oxford.

Oxford, who lost 3-2 to Barnsley in the final of last season's competition, will play the Sky Blues at Wembley Stadium on 2 April.

The match at Kenilworth Road was an entertaining encounter, with 35 efforts on goal.

Vassell had hit the crossbar for the hosts in the early stages before Luton fell behind, and Johnson cleared a header from the Hatters forward off the line with the score at 1-0.

Luton looked to have secured at least a penalty shootout after Hylton, who left Oxford for the Hatters in the summer, netted his 20th goal of the season but Johnson's goal from a quickly taken short corner proved the difference.

Even after that, U's keeper Simon Eastwood had to be alert to keep out an angled drive from Jack Marriott in the final minute of stoppage time.

Line-ups

Luton

  • 13Macey
  • 36JustinSubstituted forCuthbertat 90+4'minutes
  • 5MullinsBooked at 90mins
  • 44Sheehan
  • 21SeniorSubstituted forGambinat 45'minutes
  • 16ReaBooked at 22mins
  • 7GraySubstituted forMarriottat 80'minutes
  • 17Ruddock
  • 10Cook
  • 20Vassell
  • 9Hylton

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 4Smith
  • 6Cuthbert
  • 14Marriott
  • 19Lee
  • 22Gambin
  • 31King

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 16EdwardsBooked at 34mins
  • 5Nelson
  • 33Dunkley
  • 3Skarz
  • 28Johnson
  • 4Lundstram
  • 23Ledson
  • 8Sercombe
  • 10MaguireSubstituted forRothwellat 27'minutes
  • 15Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 2Ribeiro
  • 14Ruffels
  • 18Rothwell
  • 22Long
  • 34Stevens
  • 35Carroll
Referee:
Nigel Miller
Attendance:
6,901

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away23
Shots on Target
Home6
Away12
Corners
Home9
Away14
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st March 2017

View all EFL Trophy scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Cheltenham320116
2Blackpool311105
3Everton U21311114
4Bolton3102-23

B

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Wolverhampton Wanderers U21320146
2Chesterfield320106
3Crewe310203
4Accrington3102-43

C

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Bradford320116
2Morecambe320106
3Bury311124
4Stoke City U213012-32

D

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Carlisle330059
2Oldham311115
3Fleetwood3102-33
4Blackburn Rovers U213012-31

E

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Doncaster312026
2Mansfield320106
3Port Vale311105
4Derby County U213012-21

F

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Rochdale321028
2Sunderland U21321027
3Notts County3102-13
4Hartlepool3003-30

G

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Scunthorpe330059
2Cambridge320106
3Shrewsbury310203
4Middlesbrough U213003-50

H

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Walsall330059
2Leicester City U21311105
3Sheff Utd311114
4Grimsby3003-60

I

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Yeovil321037
2Reading U213111-15
3Portsmouth311104
4Bristol Rovers3012-22

J

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Wimbledon320126
2Swansea City U21320106
3Plymouth310203
4Newport3102-23

K

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Swindon312017
2Oxford Utd312025
3Exeter3111-14
4Chelsea U213012-22

L

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Coventry330069
2Wycombe320146
3West Ham United U213012-52
4Northampton3012-51

M

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Southampton U21321057
2Crawley3201-16
3Charlton3021-23
4Colchester3012-22

N

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Norwich City U213300139
2MK Dons3111-25
3Peterborough3102-53
4Barnet3012-61

O

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Southend3201-16
2Brighton and Hove Albion U213111-15
3Stevenage311124
4Leyton Orient310203

P

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Millwall330059
2Luton320116
3Gillingham310203
4West Bromwich Albion U213003-60
View full EFL Trophy tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired