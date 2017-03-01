Dean Brett: Cowdenbeath defender accepts dismissal and offer of help

All of Dean Brett's senior appearances have been with Cowdenbeath

Cowdenbeath defender Dean Brett will not appeal against his sacking by the Scottish League Two club.

Brett was dismissed last week after admitting betting against his own team.

And the Central Park club indicated in their statement that Brett would "take up the offer of assistance made by the directors".

The 24-year-old has also been banned by the Scottish FA for four matches, with a further four suspended, for posts made on social media.

He was initially suspended by Cowden as a result of 2,787 bets, with eight of those against his own team. This came to light after the SFA investigated alleged offensive tweets.

Players in Scotland are not allowed to bet on any football matches.