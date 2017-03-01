Tony Docherty: Aberdeen assistant joins Scotland coaching staff

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty will replace Andy Watson in the Scotland backroom staff

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty will join the Scotland national coaching team for the March fixtures against Canada and Slovenia.

He will aid boss Gordon Strachan and assistant Mark McGhee, after the departure of Andy Watson to a coaching role at a football school in Oman.

The Scots host Canada in a friendly on 22 March, four days before a vital 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

"Tony is well respected within the game," said Strachan.

"I would like to thank [Dons manager] Derek McInnes and Aberdeen for allowing Tony to work with the Scotland backroom staff for these next two games."

Scotland are on four points after four matches and sit second bottom of World Cup qualifying Group F, four points adrift of second-placed Slovenia.