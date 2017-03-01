BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sir Patrick Stewart previews Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield fan Professor X's FA Cup team talk

Huddersfield Town fan Sir Patrick Stewart narrates the inspirational poem Thinking, by Walter D. Wintle, before his team's fifth-round replay against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Watch live coverage of Manchester City v Huddersfield on BBC One and on this website on Wednesday at 1930 GMT.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola: Man City boss will make Joe Hart wait on his future

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.

