BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sir Patrick Stewart previews Manchester City v Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield fan Professor X's FA Cup team talk
- From the section Football
Huddersfield Town fan Sir Patrick Stewart narrates the inspirational poem Thinking, by Walter D. Wintle, before his team's fifth-round replay against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
Watch live coverage of Manchester City v Huddersfield on BBC One and on this website on Wednesday at 1930 GMT.
