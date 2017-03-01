David Artell: Crewe Alexandra boss warns squad 'stay up or end up a milkman'

Crewe Alexandra have picked up just one away point in four games since manager David Artell took charge

Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell has warned his players they will end up "with a job as a milkman" if they are relegated from League Two.

Since taking charge following Steve Davis' sacking in January, Artell's side have won just twice in nine games.

And he labelled Tuesday's 4-0 loss at Hartlepool, which left the Alex just seven points clear of safety, as "the worst performance" since he took over.

"Relegation means oblivion for everyone," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"I've told the players they have a choice: either work hard and improve, or it's oblivion. That's for their careers, this football club and every one of us.

"They'll end up in the Conference North on £200 a week with a job as a milkman."

The game at Victoria Park turned when Dave Jones' Hartlepool scored just before half-time, before going on to add three more in the final 30 minutes.

"We saw again the fragility after going 1-0 down," said Artell. "I'd have rather watched paint dry than the first 45 minutes. You have to dig in.

"Once the second goal went in, we relaxed and just lost all structure. It was the worst performance since I've taken charge."

What's next for the Alex?

Crewe, relegated in May 2016 after four seasons in League One, are 20th in the fourth tier.

They are a point above Accrington Stanley and Hartlepool, seven clear of 23rd-placed Orient and 10 clear of bottom club Newport County.

Should they be relegated, Crewe face the prospect of being outside the Football League for the first time since 1921.

But Crewe's fate remains in their own hands, as three of their final six home games are against Notts County, the team just one place above them (14 April), Newport (11 March) and Leyton Orient (22 April).