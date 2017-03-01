Victor Moses: Chelsea wing-back signs contract extension to stay at club until 2021

Victor Moses
Victor Moses' most recent goal came in November's 2-1 win over Tottenham

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses has signed a two-year contract extension to commit himself to Stamford Bridge until 2021.

Moses, 26, who spent the previous three seasons on loan at Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham respectively, has become a regular under manager Antonio Conte.

"I feel very excited," said Nigeria international Moses.

"I'm enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence."

Moses, who signed from Wigan for a reported £9m in August 2012, has played 28 times, scoring four goals for the Blues this season.

He has started ever Premier League game since being deployed as a right wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation in a 2-0 win away to Hull on 1 October.

Chelsea have won 16 out of 19 league games since that victory and are 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired