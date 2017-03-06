Nkoulou withdraws from Cameroon duty

Nicolas Nkoulou scores with a header in the 2017 Nations Cup final against Egypt
Nicolas Nkoulou scores with a header in the 2017 Nations Cup final against Egypt

Africa Cup of Nations-winning Cameroon defender Nicolas Nkoulou is taking a break from international football.

The 26-year-old scored in the Nations Cup final with a powerful header, helping his side to beat Egypt 2-1.

Nkoulou has made 74 appearances for the Indomitable Lions and is a former captain of the team.

"After winning the Africa Cup of Nations, I have a sense of having accomplished my duty for country," he told the Foot Mercato website.

"Since the beginning of my career, defending the colours of my country has always guided my steps. This mission has always constituted a motivating factor and one of my priorities.

"This decision has been difficult to take and I considered the advantages and disadvantages before arriving at a conclusion."

However, he hinted he would return to the national team, adding: "A lion never dies."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired