TP Mazembe set to sign former Belgium international Anthony Vanden Borre

Anthony Vanden Borre (centre) could have played for DR Congo

DR Congo side TP Mazembe are set to sign former Belgium international defender Anthony Vanden Borre.

The 29-year-old, who was was born in DR Congo and has a Congolese mother, is expected to complete a free transfer to the Lubumbashi club this week.

Vanden Borre had announced his retirement from football on 10 January.

His most recent club was French side Montpelier and his career has included spells at Anderlecht, Fiorentina, Genoa and Portsmouth.

The right-back holds dual Belgian and Congolese citizenship and elected to represent the European country at senior national level when aged 16.

He played once for Belgium at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, against South Korea.