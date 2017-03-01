Maxwell Konadu appointed Ghana interim coach

Maxwell Konadu has been named Ghana caretaker coach for a second spell

Ghana have installed Maxwell Konadu as caretaker coach until a permanent successor to Avram Grant is appointed.

Konadu, 44, held the position in 2014 after Kwesi Appiah left, and he has also been Ghana assistant coach, Under-20 coach and Under-23 coach.

The Ghana Football Association announced its decision on Tuesday as well as the appointment of Professor Joseph Mintah as assistant coach.

Mintah will also continue in his role as the team psychologist.

Israeli Grant ended his time as Ghana coach after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, which coincided with the expiry of his contract.

He led the Black Stars to fourth place at the tournament in Gabon.