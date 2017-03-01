Adam Clayton: Middlesbrough midfielder signs new deal until 2021

Clayton signed for Boro from Huddersfield in August 2014, with Jacob Butterfield going the other way as part of the deal

Midfielder Adam Clayton has signed a contract extension to commit to Middlesbrough until 2021.

The 28-year-old, whose previous deal expired in the summer of 2018, has scored seven goals in 26 appearances this season.

"To get it over the line and guarantee myself coming here for the next couple of years is really good," he said.

Clayton was named player of the season last campaign by the club's official supporters' club.