Artur Boruc: Bournemouth goalkeeper announces international football retirement

Artur Boruc made his Poland debut in April 2004 in a goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland

Bournemouth's Polish goalkeeper Artur Boruc has announced his retirement from international football.

The 37-year-old made 64 appearances for his country, including three at the 2006 World Cup, and is Poland's most-capped goalkeeper.

Boruc has been mainly used as a back-up keeper to Lukasz Fabianski and Wojciech Szczesny in recent years.

"It has not been an easy decision for me and has been one that I've taken incredibly seriously," he said.

"However, after much thought and consideration I feel that now is the right time in order to focus fully both on my family and club career at AFC Bournemouth."