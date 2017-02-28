Pep Guardiola: Man City boss will make Joe Hart wait on his future

Joe Hart
Joe Hart has made 348 appearances for Manchester City
Man City v Huddersfield
Venue: Etihad Stadium Date: Wednesday, 1 March Time: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One (19:30-22:00 GMT), Radio 5 Live and live text commentary online

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will not make a decision on Joe Hart's future until the end of the season.

It is expected the England goalkeeper will leave City for good when his loan at Serie A club Torino ends in May.

The 29-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from a number of Premier League and European clubs.

Guardiola, who is "so happy" with keepers Willy Caballero and Claudio Bravo, said of Hart: "We will talk about it at the end of the season."

Hart has kept five clean sheets in Serie A for Torino this season, one fewer than City have managed in the Premier League.

Bravo has been criticised since his £15.4m arrival from Barcelona in August, and the Chile keeper, 33, was replaced by Caballero for last week's Champions League win over Monaco.

Argentine Caballero, 35, could keep his place for Wednesday's FA Cup fifth round replay with Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium but a decision on his future will not be rushed even though he is one of a number of City players, including Yaya Toure and Bacary Sagna, who are out of contract in the summer.

Guardiola said: "There are five, six players out of contract but they know the situation.

"Of course there is a risk, maybe they can sign a contract for another club. We have to accept that."

