Republic of Ireland to face Mexico in New Jersey friendly

Republic of Ireland will hope to enjoy goal celebrations against Mexico in the June friendly

Republic of Ireland will take on Mexico on 1 June in a New Jersey warm-up friendly in preparation for a vital World Cup qualifier against Austria.

The Aviva Stadium will host a friendly with Uruguay three days later and the Austria qualifier on 11 June.

The Republic top Group D after four games and are six points clear of the Austrians.

"This is a brilliant match for us ahead of the qualifier against Austria," said Republic boss Martin O'Neill.

He added: "Mexico in the United States couldn't get much tougher but it's exactly what we want.

"The players who may not have played for a while after their club season has ended will, I'm sure, relish the opportunity to play against such quality opposition."

Four meetings with Mexicans

Ireland have played against Mexico four times, drawing three and losing once, with two of those games on US soil including the 1994 World Cup group game in Orlando.

Mexico, currently 17th in the Fifa world rankings, are managed by Juan Carlos Osorio and are also preparing for their own World Cup qualifiers.

They will play in the 2017 Confederations Cup, which kicks off on 17 June in Russia and they are in Group A alongside the hosts, Portugal and New Zealand.

Ireland last played in MetLife Stadium in June 2014 when they took on Portugal, while the team has a memorable history in New Jersey following Ray Houghton's famous goal against Italy at the 1994 World Cup.