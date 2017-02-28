Hull City: Dieumerci Mbokani to miss six weeks with hamstring injury

Dieumerci Mbokani
Mbokani has yet to score in 12 appearances for Hull

Hull striker Dieumerci Mbokani will be sidelined for the next six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

The DR Congo striker, 31, who is on a season-long loan from Dynamo Kiev, was replaced during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Hull have also confirmed that the knee injury suffered by defender Harry Maguire during the Burnley game is not as serious as first feared.

The 23-year-old may be fit for Saturday's trip to face Leicester City.

