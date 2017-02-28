Hull City: Dieumerci Mbokani to miss six weeks with hamstring injury
Hull striker Dieumerci Mbokani will be sidelined for the next six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.
The DR Congo striker, 31, who is on a season-long loan from Dynamo Kiev, was replaced during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Burnley.
Hull have also confirmed that the knee injury suffered by defender Harry Maguire during the Burnley game is not as serious as first feared.
The 23-year-old may be fit for Saturday's trip to face Leicester City.