Pepe Mel: Deportivo La Coruna appoint new manager until end of season

Pepe Mel was manager at West Brom from January to May 2014

Former West Brom manager Pepe Mel has been appointed coach of struggling La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna.

Gaizka Garitano was sacked on Saturday as Deportivo registered their fourth consecutive league defeat.

Mel, 54, only lasted 17 games in charge at West Brom in 2014 and has not managed since he was sacked by Real Betis in January 2016.

Deportivo, league champions in 2000, are two points above the relegation zone having not won since December.

He is the club's seventh manager in six years and has been put in charge until the end of the season.