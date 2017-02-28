BBC Sport - Claudio Ranieri: Manchester City's Pep Guardiola 'surprised' by sacking
Guardiola 'surprised' by Ranieri sacking
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits he was "surprised" after Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Leicester City last week, but says "in 50 years time people will talk about what Leicester achieved" under the Italian's reign.
READ MORE: Claudio Ranieri says his 'dream died' after Leicester sacking
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired