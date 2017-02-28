BBC Sport - German Cup: Can giant-killers Sportfreunde Lotte stun Borussia Dortmund?

Can giant-killers Lotte stun Dortmund?

With third division giant-killers Sportfreunde Lotte having already knocked Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen out of the German Cup, we question whether they can stun Dortmund on Tuesday in the quarter-finals.

WATCH MORE How Ibrahimovic helped Man Utd eclipse Liverpool's trophy haul

Top videos

Video

Can giant-killers Lotte stun Dortmund?

Video

Jones-Bishop scores try of the week

Audio

Haye - Bellew already at boiling point

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Ranieri will have been kicking the TV'

Video

I'm a living nightmare for Haye - Bellew

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Criticism fired Foxes up - Shakespeare

Video

Bad start, bad middle, bad end - Klopp

Video

Surprise! Serena challenges strangers to a match

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Analysis: How Italy baffled England at the breakdown

Video

Can Ibrahimovic inspire cup treble?

Video

Fans could camp outside Zlatan's house - Mourinho

Video

Boggs' buzzer beater gives Bristol dramatic win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired