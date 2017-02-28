BBC Sport - German Cup: Can giant-killers Sportfreunde Lotte stun Borussia Dortmund?
Can giant-killers Lotte stun Dortmund?
- From the section European Football
With third division giant-killers Sportfreunde Lotte having already knocked Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen out of the German Cup, we question whether they can stun Dortmund on Tuesday in the quarter-finals.
WATCH MORE How Ibrahimovic helped Man Utd eclipse Liverpool's trophy haul
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired