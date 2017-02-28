Raith Rovers: Ryan Stevenson may play as goalkeeper after injury problems

Stevenson made an appearance as a replacement goalkeeper while at Partick Thistle

Midfielder Ryan Stevenson is on standby to start as Raith Rovers' goalkeeper in Tuesday's visit to Ayr United.

The Kirkcaldy club have no fit keepers but the SPFL has rejected a request to postpone the Championship game.

And manager John Hughes has not been able to sign up a free agent, with Rovers having used up their loan quota for the season.

The Fife club have gone without a goalkeeper on the bench for the past three matches.

Rovers' first choice keeper Kevin Cuthbert is recovering from a hernia operation and has not played since he was forced off against Dundee United on 4 February.

Conor Brennan has been deputising but picked up a foot injury in Saturday's loss to Queen of the South.

Aaron Lennox joined on loan from Aberdeen in the summer but fractured his jaw and broke his hand during a January friendly.

Former Ayr United man Stevenson, 32, has some brief experience of goalkeeping, having played in the final five minutes of Partick Thistle's 4-0 defeat to Hearts in October 2015 after Ryan Scully was sent off and with the Jags having used all of their substitutes.

John Hughes' side are on a 16-match run without a win and are only four points above Ayr United in the relegation play-off spot.