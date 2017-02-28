Mark McGhee: Motherwell part with manager after run of bad results

McGhee returned to the manager's post at Fir Park in October 2015

Motherwell have announced the departure of manager Mark McGhee.

The 59-year-old Scotland assistant manager leaves his second stint at Fir Park with the club sitting 10th in the Premiership.

Motherwell have won just two of their past 13 league games and lost 5-1 at home to Dundee on Saturday.

Coach Stephen Robinson will take temporary charge, with help from assistant James McFadden and Under 20s boss Stephen Craigan.

A statement from the club says the the decision was "taken by the board following consultation with the [fans group] 'Well Society... after a disappointing run of results".

Former Aberdeen, Celtic and Newcastle striker McGhee first managed Motherwell from 2007 to 2009, steering the club into Europe in his debut season with a third place finish in the top flight.

He returned in October 2015, after unsuccessful periods at Aberdeen and Bristol Rovers, and took 'Well from 11th to a fifth-place finish.

Saturday's heavy loss to Dundee was the club's fourth consecutive defeat, a run that included a 7-2 thumping at Aberdeen.

'Well are three points above bottom club Hamilton and six points behind sixth-placed Dundee.

Robinson, 42, returned to the Motherwell coaching staff last week.

The former Northern Ireland assistant was sacked a Oldham boss in January, having taken over at Boundary Park in the summer.

He first joined Well in early 2015, serving under Ian Baraclough then McGhee.