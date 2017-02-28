Mark McGhee: Motherwell part with manager after run of bad results

Mark McGhee
McGhee returned to the manager's post at Fir Park in October 2015

Motherwell have announced the departure of manager Mark McGhee.

The 59-year-old Scotland assistant manager leaves his second stint at Fir Park with the club sitting 10th in the Premiership.

Motherwell have won just two of their past 13 league games and lost 5-1 at home to Dundee on Saturday.

Coach Stephen Robinson will take temporary charge, with help from assistant James McFadden and Under 20s boss Stephen Craigan.

A statement from the club says the the decision was "taken by the board following consultation with the [fans group] 'Well Society... after a disappointing run of results".

Former Aberdeen, Celtic and Newcastle striker McGhee first managed Motherwell from 2007 to 2009, steering the club into Europe in his debut season with a third place finish in the top flight.

He returned in October 2015, after unsuccessful periods at Aberdeen and Bristol Rovers, and took 'Well from 11th to a fifth-place finish.

Saturday's heavy loss to Dundee was the club's fourth consecutive defeat, a run that included a 7-2 thumping at Aberdeen.

'Well are three points above bottom club Hamilton and six points behind sixth-placed Dundee.

Robinson, 42, returned to the Motherwell coaching staff last week.

The former Northern Ireland assistant was sacked a Oldham boss in January, having taken over at Boundary Park in the summer.

He first joined Well in early 2015, serving under Ian Baraclough then McGhee.

Gordon Strachan and Mark McGhee
McGhee has been assistant to Scotland manager Gordon Strachan since January 2013

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children Canoeing

Paddle to Family festival at Fairthorne Manor
Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired