Scottish Gossip: Mark Warburton, Efe Ambrose, Ian Cathro, Braehead Clan

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton could be a surprise contender to replace Arsenal's academy director Andries Jonker, who has left to take charge of Wolfsburg. (Daily Record)

Hibs are to freeze season ticket prices for next season, with the guarantee there will be no rise if the Easter Road club win promotion to the Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Following the collapse of his loan move to Blackburn Rovers, Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose is on the verge of a loan deal at Hibernian. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ambrose will be joined at Easter Road by former Motherwell and Falkirk defender Brian McLean, who will sign a short-term deal. Lennon has lost central defenders Jordon Forster, Liam Fontaine and Paul Hanlon to injury ahead of the match away to St Mirren on Wednesday night. (Sun)

Stephen McGinn rejoined St Mirren after a year and a half at Wycombe

St Mirren skipper Stephen McGinn insists there will be no love lost when he faces his brother John in midfield for the first time. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers describes former club captain Billy McNeill, who is suffering from dementia, as "one of the true great legends of this club, a real icon of Celtic". Says Rodgers: "There are very few figures who really inspire generations of people. You look at Jock Stein and what he did at Celtic and Billy is one of those who inspire many people, too. They will keep inspiring the younger generations because the legend will never fade away." (Daily Mail)

With his team on a run of 21 successive league wins and 32 games unbeaten, striker Moussa Dembele insists Celtic have nothing to prove as they head to Inverness on Wednesday night. Celtic's only blemish this season came at Inverness in September when they drew 2-2. (Evening Times)

Graeme Murty is set to remain Rangers interim manager for the upcoming Old Firm match, which he believes would be the "stellar moment" for him as a person and coach. (Herald)

Head coach Ian Cathro may be failing to convince some Hearts fans that he is the man to lead the team, but he refuses to change his management style. He suggests: "My take is that there is only one person in the world that you can be. Which is you." (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Braehead Clan's Jay Rosehill says he is "all ears" about the prospect of extending his stay in Glasgow. The Canadian former Philadelphia Flyer enforcer joined Ryan Finnerty's team last summer. (Evening Times)

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb moves in on Scotland centre Huw Jones

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown doesn't want to get caught up in the dismal statistics that show the last win over England in London came in 1983. He says: "If you think about the weight of history and things like that it affects the way you approach the game and takes your focus away from what's important, and that's the details." (Herald)

Having lost to Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb reckons Vern Cotter's side can beat England at Twickenham. "They have got some dangerous players in their back three and they had 100 per cent in their set-piece against us," says Webb. (Sun)

Former Open winner Paul Lawrie has no concerns about playing for some years yet. He says: "When I get to 50 I feel could be a helluva senior. I feel I could do really well on the Senior Tour. I'm not going to do a Monty and say I'll never play seniors golf." (National)