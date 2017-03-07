Match ends, Fulham 1, Leeds United 1.
Fulham 1-1 Leeds United
Tom Cairney scored in injury time to deny Leeds victory and extend Fulham's unbeaten run to six Championship games.
The visitors took the lead in bizarre fashion as Tim Ream sliced an attempted clearance past goalkeeper David Button.
Neeskens Kebano seemed to have made it 1-1 with a shot that bounced down off the crossbar, but a goal was not given.
Alfonso Pedraza spurned two one-on-one chances and Kalvin Phillips was sent off, before Cairney equalised with seconds remaining with a curling shot.
Line-ups
Fulham
- 27Button
- 2Fredericks
- 26Kalas
- 13Ream
- 3MaloneSubstituted forSessegnonat 61'minutes
- 14JohansenBooked at 35mins
- 6McDonaldBooked at 32minsSubstituted forParkerat 74'minutes
- 24Aluko
- 10CairneyBooked at 90mins
- 7Kebano
- 25MartinSubstituted forCyriacat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 4Odoi
- 8Parker
- 9Cyriac
- 15Madl
- 17Sigurdsson
- 30Sessegnon
Leeds
- 1Green
- 28Berardi
- 5Bartley
- 18Jansson
- 21Taylor
- 26Bridcutt
- 23PhillipsBooked at 89mins
- 24SackoBooked at 22minsSubstituted forBarrowat 60'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 7RoofeSubstituted forVieiraat 87'minutes
- 29Pedraza SagSubstituted forDallasat 82'minutes
- 11Doukara
Substitutes
- 6Cooper
- 10Antonsson
- 12Silvestri
- 15Dallas
- 19Hernández
- 25Vieira
- 27Barrow
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 22,239
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Leeds United 1.
Booking
Tom Cairney (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 1, Leeds United 1. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sone Aluko.
Attempt missed. Sone Aluko (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Tim Ream (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Modou Barrow (Leeds United).
Attempt saved. Cyriac (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen with a cross.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Robert Green.
Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) for a bad foul.
Scott Parker (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Ronaldo Vieira replaces Kemar Roofe.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tomas Kalas.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas replaces Alfonso.
Attempt missed. Scott Parker (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sone Aluko.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Robert Green.
Attempt saved. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Modou Barrow (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Parker (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Modou Barrow (Leeds United).
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfonso (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Scott Parker (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Liam Bridcutt.
Attempt blocked. Cyriac (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Parker.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Cyriac replaces Chris Martin.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Scott Parker replaces Kevin McDonald.
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alfonso.
Alfonso (Leeds United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Modou Barrow.
Attempt missed. Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Liam Bridcutt.
Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) because of an injury.