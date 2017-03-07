Championship
Fulham1Leeds1

Fulham 1-1 Leeds United

Tom Cairney
Tom Cairney's eighth Championship goal of the season earned Fulham a late point

Tom Cairney scored in injury time to deny Leeds victory and extend Fulham's unbeaten run to six Championship games.

The visitors took the lead in bizarre fashion as Tim Ream sliced an attempted clearance past goalkeeper David Button.

Neeskens Kebano seemed to have made it 1-1 with a shot that bounced down off the crossbar, but a goal was not given.

Alfonso Pedraza spurned two one-on-one chances and Kalvin Phillips was sent off, before Cairney equalised with seconds remaining with a curling shot.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Fulham

  • 27Button
  • 2Fredericks
  • 26Kalas
  • 13Ream
  • 3MaloneSubstituted forSessegnonat 61'minutes
  • 14JohansenBooked at 35mins
  • 6McDonaldBooked at 32minsSubstituted forParkerat 74'minutes
  • 24Aluko
  • 10CairneyBooked at 90mins
  • 7Kebano
  • 25MartinSubstituted forCyriacat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 4Odoi
  • 8Parker
  • 9Cyriac
  • 15Madl
  • 17Sigurdsson
  • 30Sessegnon

Leeds

  • 1Green
  • 28Berardi
  • 5Bartley
  • 18Jansson
  • 21Taylor
  • 26Bridcutt
  • 23PhillipsBooked at 89mins
  • 24SackoBooked at 22minsSubstituted forBarrowat 60'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 7RoofeSubstituted forVieiraat 87'minutes
  • 29Pedraza SagSubstituted forDallasat 82'minutes
  • 11Doukara

Substitutes

  • 6Cooper
  • 10Antonsson
  • 12Silvestri
  • 15Dallas
  • 19Hernández
  • 25Vieira
  • 27Barrow
Referee:
Lee Probert
Attendance:
22,239

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home23
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home14
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Fulham 1, Leeds United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Leeds United 1.

Booking

Tom Cairney (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Fulham 1, Leeds United 1. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sone Aluko.

Attempt missed. Sone Aluko (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

Tim Ream (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Modou Barrow (Leeds United).

Attempt saved. Cyriac (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen with a cross.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Robert Green.

Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) for a bad foul.

Scott Parker (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Ronaldo Vieira replaces Kemar Roofe.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tomas Kalas.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas replaces Alfonso.

Attempt missed. Scott Parker (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sone Aluko.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Robert Green.

Attempt saved. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Booking

Modou Barrow (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Parker (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Modou Barrow (Leeds United).

Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfonso (Leeds United).

Attempt missed. Scott Parker (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Liam Bridcutt.

Attempt blocked. Cyriac (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Parker.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Cyriac replaces Chris Martin.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Scott Parker replaces Kevin McDonald.

Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alfonso.

Alfonso (Leeds United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Modou Barrow.

Attempt missed. Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Liam Bridcutt.

Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) because of an injury.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Newcastle3624574077
2Brighton3622862974
3Huddersfield352159768
4Leeds36205111465
5Reading3619710364
6Sheff Wed36188101362
7Fulham35151281957
8Norwich3615813753
9Preston36141111353
10Derby36141012652
11Barnsley3614814250
12Brentford3513814347
13Cardiff3613815-347
14QPR3613716-946
15Aston Villa36111213-445
16Ipswich36101412-744
17Birmingham36111015-1643
18Nottm Forest3611718-1040
19Burton3691116-1338
20Blackburn3591016-1137
21Wolves349916-636
22Bristol City369819-835
23Wigan3681018-1034
24Rotherham364527-4917
View full Championship table

