Fulham 1-1 Leeds United

From the section

Tom Cairney's eighth Championship goal of the season earned Fulham a late point

Tom Cairney scored in injury time to deny Leeds victory and extend Fulham's unbeaten run to six Championship games.

The visitors took the lead in bizarre fashion as Tim Ream sliced an attempted clearance past goalkeeper David Button.

Neeskens Kebano seemed to have made it 1-1 with a shot that bounced down off the crossbar, but a goal was not given.

Alfonso Pedraza spurned two one-on-one chances and Kalvin Phillips was sent off, before Cairney equalised with seconds remaining with a curling shot.

More to follow.