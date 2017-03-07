Match ends, Rotherham United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Rotherham United 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Second-placed Brighton ended a run of two straight defeats by beating the Championship's bottom side Rotherham.
Seagulls keeper David Stockdale denied Tom Adeyemi and Jerry Yates in a first half the Millers played their part in.
But the visitors took the lead when Anthony Knockaert drilled home the rebound after Beram Kayal and Sam Baldock both had efforts blocked.
Substitute Solly March added Brighton's second when he beat keeper Lewis Price at his near post with a low strike.
Price could have done better with March's strike, after the young winger cut in from the right, and Sam Baldock and Richie Towell had great chances for more but both shot off target after beating the offside trap.
The result leaves Rotherham without a win in 10 matches, including nine defeats in that run, and 18 points from safety, which is more than they have earned so far all season.
The Millers had begun the game well, with Adeyemi forcing Stockdale into a fine save from close range, and a reflex stop from Yates' effort from a long throw.
But, despite early promise, Brighton scored two from their 22 efforts on goal, and Seagulls boss Chris Hughton may wonder how his side failed to score more.
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 12Price
- 4VaulksBooked at 32mins
- 15Ajayi
- 26Belaid
- 3MattockSubstituted forPurringtonat 73'minutes
- 7FordeSubstituted forBrayat 71'minutes
- 33SmallwoodSubstituted forNewellat 59'minutes
- 8Frecklington
- 11Taylor
- 24Adeyemi
- 39Yates
Substitutes
- 16Wilson
- 22Newell
- 25Dawson
- 27Bray
- 30Purrington
- 40Warren
- 45Bilboe
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 2Bruno
- 4Hünemeier
- 5Dunk
- 23Rosenior
- 11KnockaertSubstituted forMarchat 73'minutes
- 7Kayal
- 6Stephens
- 8Skalak
- 9BaldockSubstituted forTowellat 84'minutes
- 10HemedSubstituted forMurrayat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Sidwell
- 17Murray
- 20March
- 21Norwood
- 26Walton
- 27Tomori
- 29Towell
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 8,366
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Lee Frecklington.
Attempt missed. Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Beram Kayal.
Attempt missed. Richard Towell (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Beram Kayal with a through ball.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alex Bray.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ben Purrington.
Offside, Rotherham United. Joe Newell tries a through ball, but Jon Taylor is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Richard Towell replaces Sam Baldock.
Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Solly March.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Aimen Belaid.
Attempt missed. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Baldock.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).
Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Tom Adeyemi (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Glenn Murray replaces Tomer Hemed.
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Purrington (Rotherham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Anthony Knockaert.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Ben Purrington replaces Joe Mattock.
Attempt missed. Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Aimen Belaid.
Attempt blocked. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Alex Bray replaces Anthony Forde.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Beram Kayal tries a through ball, but Sam Baldock is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Anthony Forde with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Beram Kayal.
Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a set piece situation.
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
Hand ball by Jon Taylor (Rotherham United).
Hand ball by Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Foul by Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Aimen Belaid (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt blocked. Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomer Hemed.