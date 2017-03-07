Rotherham United 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Anthony Knockaert's goal was his 12th of the season

Second-placed Brighton ended a run of two straight defeats by beating the Championship's bottom side Rotherham.

Seagulls keeper David Stockdale denied Tom Adeyemi and Jerry Yates in a first half the Millers played their part in.

But the visitors took the lead when Anthony Knockaert drilled home the rebound after Beram Kayal and Sam Baldock both had efforts blocked.

Substitute Solly March added Brighton's second when he beat keeper Lewis Price at his near post with a low strike.

Price could have done better with March's strike, after the young winger cut in from the right, and Sam Baldock and Richie Towell had great chances for more but both shot off target after beating the offside trap.

The result leaves Rotherham without a win in 10 matches, including nine defeats in that run, and 18 points from safety, which is more than they have earned so far all season.

The Millers had begun the game well, with Adeyemi forcing Stockdale into a fine save from close range, and a reflex stop from Yates' effort from a long throw.

But, despite early promise, Brighton scored two from their 22 efforts on goal, and Seagulls boss Chris Hughton may wonder how his side failed to score more.