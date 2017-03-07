Reading 0-0 Newcastle United

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez (left) had a frustrating evening watching his side held to their first goalless draw of the campaign

Newcastle United saw their Championship lead cut to three points as they were held to a draw in a cagey match against fellow promotion hopefuls Reading.

The Magpies created the better chances but were restricted to long-range shots in the first half against a cautious Royals side who defended in numbers.

Matt Ritchie struck the post with a low shot for the visitors before the break.

But Reading almost earned victory in second-half injury time when Garath McCleary's attempt clipped the bar.

Newcastle, who are now only one win above Brighton following the Seagulls' victory over Rotherham, were unable to add to their 13 away league successes against a resolute Royals team boasting the division's best home record.

Jaap Stam's side, who remain fifth, had only lost twice at the Madejski Stadium this season and had won nine of their previous 11 home Championship games.

They were under pressure in the first period, but the visitors could only manage speculative attempts through Yoan Gouffran and Jonjo Shelvey until Ritchie's well-directed 18-yard strike came back off the inside of the right-hand post.

Yann Kermorgant had a volley saved by away keeper Karl Darlow after the break, an effort which was Reading's only shot on target.

But they could so easily have earned a win which would have taken them above Leeds United and into fourth had McCleary's dinked attempt to cross the ball in been a fraction lower.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"If you play big games against sides like this at this stage of the season, it's important not to lose games.

"It's also important to create a few chances and perhaps the only thing we can say that's disappointing is we didn't score one.

"I think sometimes we were too eager to go forward in the first half and we were warned a couple of times with the chances Newcastle had on the break.

"But we spoke about it at the half-time and in the second half we did what we needed to to be patient and not let them run.

"We got the opportunities but we couldn't score, which was a pity. But, playing against a team like this, it's not a shame when you come away with a point."

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez told BBC Newcastle:

"The main thing for us is we have to be happy to take seven points from the past three away games.

"Today was a pity as I think in the first half, we had so many clear chances that there could've been three points there.

"Our fans travelling away will be happy with these seven points, but still it could've been more. But, still it's a good performance these past three games.

"The main thing is we've shown we're strong enough and we can come to grounds where the home team is playing well and has all the possession and we still have it in us to win games."