Reading 0-0 Newcastle United
-
Newcastle United saw their Championship lead cut to three points as they were held to a draw in a cagey match against fellow promotion hopefuls Reading.
The Magpies created the better chances but were restricted to long-range shots in the first half against a cautious Royals side who defended in numbers.
Matt Ritchie struck the post with a low shot for the visitors before the break.
But Reading almost earned victory in second-half injury time when Garath McCleary's attempt clipped the bar.
Newcastle, who are now only one win above Brighton following the Seagulls' victory over Rotherham, were unable to add to their 13 away league successes against a resolute Royals team boasting the division's best home record.
Jaap Stam's side, who remain fifth, had only lost twice at the Madejski Stadium this season and had won nine of their previous 11 home Championship games.
They were under pressure in the first period, but the visitors could only manage speculative attempts through Yoan Gouffran and Jonjo Shelvey until Ritchie's well-directed 18-yard strike came back off the inside of the right-hand post.
Yann Kermorgant had a volley saved by away keeper Karl Darlow after the break, an effort which was Reading's only shot on target.
But they could so easily have earned a win which would have taken them above Leeds United and into fourth had McCleary's dinked attempt to cross the ball in been a fraction lower.
Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"If you play big games against sides like this at this stage of the season, it's important not to lose games.
"It's also important to create a few chances and perhaps the only thing we can say that's disappointing is we didn't score one.
"I think sometimes we were too eager to go forward in the first half and we were warned a couple of times with the chances Newcastle had on the break.
"But we spoke about it at the half-time and in the second half we did what we needed to to be patient and not let them run.
"We got the opportunities but we couldn't score, which was a pity. But, playing against a team like this, it's not a shame when you come away with a point."
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez told BBC Newcastle:
"The main thing for us is we have to be happy to take seven points from the past three away games.
"Today was a pity as I think in the first half, we had so many clear chances that there could've been three points there.
"Our fans travelling away will be happy with these seven points, but still it could've been more. But, still it's a good performance these past three games.
"The main thing is we've shown we're strong enough and we can come to grounds where the home team is playing well and has all the possession and we still have it in us to win games."
Line-ups
Reading
- 26Al Habsi
- 2GunterBooked at 90mins
- 5McShane
- 16MooreSubstituted forObitaat 50'minutes
- 24Blackett
- 38KellySubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
- 4van den Berg
- 50Grabban
- 54Mutch
- 12McCleary
- 18Kermorgant
Substitutes
- 6Evans
- 7Beerens
- 8Swift
- 11Obita
- 23Williams
- 25Popa
- 31Jaakkola
Newcastle
- 26Darlow
- 27Gámez
- 6Lascelles
- 2Clark
- 3Dummett
- 11Ritchie
- 12Shelvey
- 4ColbackSubstituted forDiaméat 88'minutes
- 20GouffranSubstituted forAtsuat 69'minutes
- 17Pérez
- 33MurphySubstituted forGayleat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hanley
- 8Anita
- 9Gayle
- 15Diamé
- 18Mbemba
- 21Elliot
- 30Atsu
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 23,121
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 0, Newcastle United 0.
Garath McCleary (Reading) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Danny Williams.
Attempt blocked. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Danny Williams.
Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Atsu.
Booking
Chris Gunter (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris Gunter (Reading).
Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Mohamed Diamé replaces Jack Colback.
Foul by Chris Gunter (Reading).
Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joey van den Berg.
Foul by Tyler Blackett (Reading).
Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Dwight Gayle replaces Daryl Murphy.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.
Attempt blocked. Garath McCleary (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordon Mutch.
Joey van den Berg (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United).
Attempt saved. Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Dummett with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Christian Atsu replaces Yoan Gouffran because of an injury.
Foul by Joey van den Berg (Reading).
Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Reading).
Attempt missed. Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Lewis Grabban.
Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Ayoze Pérez is caught offside.
Foul by Jordon Mutch (Reading).
Jack Colback (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).
Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Jordan Obita replaces Liam Moore because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Liam Moore (Reading) because of an injury.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
Attempt saved. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joey van den Berg with a cross.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.