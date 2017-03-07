Championship
Bristol City1Norwich1

Bristol City 1-1 Norwich City

Yanic Wildschut
Yanic Wildschut's goal against Bristol City was his first for Norwich since joining from Wigan in January

Bailey Wright scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for struggling Bristol City against Norwich City.

The Australia defender scrambled home after the Canaries failed to clear David Cotterill's corner.

Yanic Wildschut had put Norwich ahead, striding forward unchallenged and placing a shot past Frank Fielding.

The Robins, who sacked coach John Pemberton before the game, pressed for a winner but stay in the bottom three, having gone five games without victory.

Bristol City remain 22nd in the Championship table and one point adrift of safety prior to a crucial match against 23rd-placed Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Bristol City

  • 1Fielding
  • 26VynerSubstituted forTomlinat 68'minutes
  • 4Flint
  • 42Wright
  • 3Bryan
  • 7SmithBooked at 69mins
  • 21Pack
  • 32Cotterill
  • 14ReidSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 18WilbrahamSubstituted forDjuricat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Tomlin
  • 12Taylor
  • 20Paterson
  • 22Djuric
  • 23Magnusson
  • 24O'Leary
  • 31Hegeler

Norwich

  • 33McGovern
  • 25Pinto
  • 24Bennett
  • 5MartinBooked at 77mins
  • 3DijksBooked at 79mins
  • 8Howson
  • 27Tettey
  • 31MurphySubstituted forBassongat 83'minutes
  • 7Naismith
  • 17Wildschut
  • 10Jerome

Substitutes

  • 1Ruddy
  • 2Whittaker
  • 6Bassong
  • 19Lafferty
  • 21Pritchard
  • 28Maddison
  • 35Godfrey
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
17,035

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol City 1, Norwich City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Norwich City 1.

Steven Naismith (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

Foul by Sebastien Bassong (Norwich City).

Milan Djuric (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jonny Howson (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Steven Naismith.

Sebastien Bassong (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milan Djuric (Bristol City).

Steven Naismith (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).

Attempt saved. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marlon Pack.

Attempt blocked. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Milan Djuric (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Cotterill with a cross.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Mitchell Dijks.

Attempt blocked. Milan Djuric (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).

Foul by Yanic Wildschut (Norwich City).

Aden Flint (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Sebastien Bassong replaces Josh Murphy.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Mitchell Dijks.

Attempt saved. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Milan Djuric.

Booking

Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City).

Matty Taylor (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City 1, Norwich City 1. Bailey Wright (Bristol City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milan Djuric following a corner.

Booking

Russell Martin (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Michael McGovern.

Attempt saved. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Matty Taylor.

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Joe Bryan.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City) because of an injury.

Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City).

David Cotterill (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alexander Tettey (Norwich City).

Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Milan Djuric (Bristol City) header from very close range is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joe Bryan with a cross.

Booking

Korey Smith (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Newcastle3624574077
2Brighton3622862974
3Huddersfield352159768
4Leeds36205111465
5Reading3619710364
6Sheff Wed36188101362
7Fulham35151281957
8Norwich3615813753
9Preston36141111353
10Derby36141012652
11Barnsley3614814250
12Brentford3513814347
13Cardiff3613815-347
14QPR3613716-946
15Aston Villa36111213-445
16Ipswich36101412-744
17Birmingham36111015-1643
18Nottm Forest3611718-1040
19Burton3691116-1338
20Blackburn3591016-1137
21Wolves349916-636
22Bristol City369819-835
23Wigan3681018-1034
24Rotherham364527-4917
View full Championship table

