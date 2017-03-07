Match ends, Bristol City 1, Norwich City 1.
Bristol City 1-1 Norwich City
Bailey Wright scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for struggling Bristol City against Norwich City.
The Australia defender scrambled home after the Canaries failed to clear David Cotterill's corner.
Yanic Wildschut had put Norwich ahead, striding forward unchallenged and placing a shot past Frank Fielding.
The Robins, who sacked coach John Pemberton before the game, pressed for a winner but stay in the bottom three, having gone five games without victory.
Bristol City remain 22nd in the Championship table and one point adrift of safety prior to a crucial match against 23rd-placed Wigan Athletic on Saturday.
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 26VynerSubstituted forTomlinat 68'minutes
- 4Flint
- 42Wright
- 3Bryan
- 7SmithBooked at 69mins
- 21Pack
- 32Cotterill
- 14ReidSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
- 11O'Dowda
- 18WilbrahamSubstituted forDjuricat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Tomlin
- 12Taylor
- 20Paterson
- 22Djuric
- 23Magnusson
- 24O'Leary
- 31Hegeler
Norwich
- 33McGovern
- 25Pinto
- 24Bennett
- 5MartinBooked at 77mins
- 3DijksBooked at 79mins
- 8Howson
- 27Tettey
- 31MurphySubstituted forBassongat 83'minutes
- 7Naismith
- 17Wildschut
- 10Jerome
Substitutes
- 1Ruddy
- 2Whittaker
- 6Bassong
- 19Lafferty
- 21Pritchard
- 28Maddison
- 35Godfrey
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 17,035
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Norwich City 1.
Steven Naismith (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).
Foul by Sebastien Bassong (Norwich City).
Milan Djuric (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jonny Howson (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Steven Naismith.
Sebastien Bassong (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Djuric (Bristol City).
Steven Naismith (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).
Attempt saved. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marlon Pack.
Attempt blocked. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Milan Djuric (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Cotterill with a cross.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Mitchell Dijks.
Attempt blocked. Milan Djuric (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).
Foul by Yanic Wildschut (Norwich City).
Aden Flint (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Sebastien Bassong replaces Josh Murphy.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Mitchell Dijks.
Attempt saved. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Milan Djuric.
Booking
Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City).
Matty Taylor (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 1, Norwich City 1. Bailey Wright (Bristol City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milan Djuric following a corner.
Booking
Russell Martin (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Michael McGovern.
Attempt saved. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Matty Taylor.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Joe Bryan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City) because of an injury.
Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City).
David Cotterill (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alexander Tettey (Norwich City).
Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Milan Djuric (Bristol City) header from very close range is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joe Bryan with a cross.
Booking
Korey Smith (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.