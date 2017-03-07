Bristol City 1-1 Norwich City

From the section

Yanic Wildschut's goal against Bristol City was his first for Norwich since joining from Wigan in January

Bailey Wright scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for struggling Bristol City against Norwich City.

The Australia defender scrambled home after the Canaries failed to clear David Cotterill's corner.

Yanic Wildschut had put Norwich ahead, striding forward unchallenged and placing a shot past Frank Fielding.

The Robins, who sacked coach John Pemberton before the game, pressed for a winner but stay in the bottom three, having gone five games without victory.

Bristol City remain 22nd in the Championship table and one point adrift of safety prior to a crucial match against 23rd-placed Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

