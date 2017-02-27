BBC Sport - Leicester 3-1 Liverpool: Foxes made right decision - Dietmar Hamann
Result shows Foxes made right decision - Hamann
- From the section Football
Match of the Day 2 pundit Dietmar Hamann says Leicester's 3-1 victory over Liverpool shows that the club made the "right decision" to sack manager Claudio Ranieri.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester 3-1 Liverpool
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired