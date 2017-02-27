BBC Sport - Leicester 3-1 Liverpool: Foxes made right decision - Dietmar Hamann

Result shows Foxes made right decision - Hamann

Match of the Day 2 pundit Dietmar Hamann says Leicester's 3-1 victory over Liverpool shows that the club made the "right decision" to sack manager Claudio Ranieri.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester 3-1 Liverpool

Top videos

Video

Result shows Foxes made right decision - Hamann

Video

I'm a living nightmare for Haye - Bellew

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Criticism fired Foxes up - Shakespeare

Video

Bad start, bad middle, bad end - Klopp

Video

Surprise! Serena challenges strangers to a match

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Analysis: How Italy baffled England at the breakdown

Video

Can Ibrahimovic inspire cup treble?

Video

Fans could camp outside Zlatan's house - Mourinho

Video

Boggs' buzzer beater gives Bristol dramatic win

Video

Botham excited by English T20 franchises

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Puel wants video technology after disallowed goal

Video

England survive scare to overcome Italy

Video

Is Pearson the man for the Leicester job?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired