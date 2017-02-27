BBC Sport - Leicester 3-1 Liverpool: Players reacted to criticism - Craig Shakespeare
Criticism fired Foxes up - Shakespeare
Leicester caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare says their improved performance in the 3-1 victory over Liverpool was due to the players being "fired up" by recent criticism.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester 3-1 Liverpool
