Hibernian: Efe Ambrose & Brian McLean join on loan until end of season

Ambrose has played just two competitive games under Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Injury-hit Hibernian have signed Celtic central defender Efe Ambrose on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Nigerian, who was brought to Parkhead by Hibs boss Neil Lennon, has not featured for Celtic since July.

A loan move to Blackburn Rovers fell through on Monday due to issues in obtaining a work permit.

Hibs have also signed ex-Motherwell, Falkirk, Dundee United and Ross County defender Brian McLean, 32, on loan with three senior centre-backs injured.

Paul Hanlon, Liam Fontaine and Jordon Forster are all currently sidelined, while their only fit centre-back, Darren McGregor, is suspended for Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Ayr United.

McLean, who will also be at Easter Road until the end of the season, arrives after a brief spell with Brunei DPMM in Singapore's S.League.

Brian McLean last played in Scotland with Ross County from 2013-2015

Both are eligible to play in Wednesday's Scottish Championship match against St Mirren in Paisley, with Hibs looking to extend their seven-point lead at the top.

Head coach Neil Lennon said: "We were a little bit light on bodies in the central defensive position at the minute and bringing in Efe and Brian will fill that void.

"Both have fantastic experience in domestic football here in Scotland, as well as abroad. I know what qualities each of them possess and they will help to bolster the squad as we strive to achieve our goals this campaign."

Fontaine became the most recent casualty when he limped off with an ankle problem during Hibs' 2-2 draw with Dunfermline Athletic last weekend.

Holding midfielder Marvin Bartley took his place at the back, alongside McGregor.

Lennon told BBC Scotland after the match that both Hanlon and Forster, who are nursing pelvic and hamstring injuries respectively, are "not far away" from a return to action.