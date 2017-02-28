Celtic "motivated" by Inverness slip, says Sviatchenko

Erik Sviatchenko and Jozo Simunovic trudge off after the 2-2 draw with Inverness last September

Erik Sviatchenko views Celtic's trip to Inverness on Wednesday as a chance to make up for the only Premiership points they have dropped this season.

Inverness earned a 2-2 draw at home last September, Celtic's only failure to win in 26 Premiership matches.

"It will be a motivation because we want to succeed and we want to win," said the Danish defender.

"Some games you will lose points but it hasn't been lately so we will do everything we can."

Celtic have defeated Inverness twice since then, but this is the defending champions' first visit back to the Caledonian Stadium.

They are currently 24 points clear of second place Aberdeen, and need 13 more points to secure their sixth consecutive title.

"It is obviously a place we want to win at and we will do everything we can to see if we can get the three points because we always need to be the team that needs to win," Sviatchenko said.

"I would certainly say it is not getting easier. It is all about the mental preparation and the approach to the game because every game will be important and we need to be thinking it is going to be even more difficult now because it is so many games we play.

Erik Sviatchenko was paired with Dedryck Boyata in the heart of the Celtic defence as they kept a clean sheet against Hamilton on Saturday

"We all want to be, or are, winners in some ways so you never get tired of winning games.

"The feeling after you have won a game is the best feeling and that is why we never give up. We want to keep pushing forward and get as many points as we can.

"We are playing for the title. We will do everything we can [to win it] as soon as possible but we have the most respect for every team we play."

Sviatchenko says it will "be a dream" to go through the league season undefeated and admits that he is often asked about the prospect of the team completing a treble, having already won the Scottish League Cup this season.

"If it will be so [that] we go unbeaten, [it will be] one day at a time, [and] it will be a huge achievement, but at that this stage it is too early to say," he said.

"The second [trophy of the season] is quite close and the Scottish Cup is something that we also want to win so we will do everything we can to secure them but we are not talking about it."