Nigerian administrator Amos Adamu banned for two years by Fifa

Amos Adamu was previously banned for three years from football in 2010

Nigerian former Fifa executive Amos Adamu has been banned from all football activities for two years by the sport's world governing body.

Fifa said "the sanction is effective from 28 February 2017".

Adamu, who was previously banned for three years from October 2010, has been punished for violating three articles of its Fifa's Code of Ethics.

The 64-year-old has been found guilty of violating general rules of conduct, loyalty and conflict of interest.

Fifa said Adamu's misconduct relates to "his involvement in the organisation of an event in 2010, while being a member of the (then) Fifa Executive Committee".