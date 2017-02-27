Sutton United sign keeper Will Puddy from Bristol Rovers & Kieron Cadogan

Will Puddy was one of six Bristol Rovers players who were told they could leave the club in January

Sutton United have signed Bristol Rovers keeper Will Puddy on a month's loan and former Crystal Palace winger Kieron Cadogan on a permanent deal.

The National League side had to put defender Simon Downer in goal in their win at Torquay on Saturday, following Ross Worner's leg injury.

Reserve keeper Wayne Shaw, who is under investigation for potentially breaching betting rules, resigned last week.

Puddy, 29, joined Rovers in August 2014, making 28 appearances for them.

Ex-Aldershot and Barnet forward Cadogan, 26, has most recently been playing in Sweden.

Shaw, 45, is under investigation by the Gambling Commission and Football Association for eating a pie on camera during the FA Cup loss to Arsenal, when a bookmaker had offered 8-1 odds on it.