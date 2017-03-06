England picked up a shock win against world champions USA on Saturday

SheBelieves Cup - Germany women v England women (21:00 GMT, Tuesday 7 March)

England women manager Mark Sampson has told his players to "make memories" and emulate World Cup winners Bobby Moore, Gordon Banks and former captain David Beckham at Euro 2017 this summer.

As part of preparations, England face Germany in their final SheBelieves Cup match in Washington, USA on Tuesday.

Sampson will be without the injured Alex Scott and has urged players to secure a place in his Euro 2017 squad.

"This is where you want to be, in big tournaments," said the Welshman.

"This is where you make your names. We all remember Bobby Moore lifting the World Cup [in 1966], Gordon Banks making his great save [against Brazil in 1970], and David Beckham getting sent off [against Argentina in 1998].

"This is your moment to make memories and to make special things happen."

Sampson, who guided England to the 2015 World Cup semi-finals, is confident his players will "do themselves justice" at Euro 2017, which begins on 16 July in the Netherlands.

The Lionesses, ranked fifth in the world, have been drawn alongside Scotland, Spain and Portugal for the tournament. Friendlies against Italy and Austria are in place for April for players to again try to secure a squad place.

Sampson added: "Every single player who's pushing for selection knows what barrier they've got to hit to be considered - and once they hit that barrier they've got to kick on and do better.

"We want to see players getting better."

England ended a run of three games without a win by stunning world champions USA on Saturday in the SheBelieves Cup.

They could win the invitational tournament if they beat Germany, though both USA and France - who play three hours later - could also finish top of the four-team table.

Sampson rotated his starting line-up between a defeat by France and victory over the US. Casey Stoney, Mary Earps and Gemma Bonner are the only squad members yet to feature.