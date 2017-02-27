Euro 2017: England women to face Italy and Austria in warm-up matches

England women
England topped their Euro 2017 qualifying group.

England women will play Italy and Austria in April in their last home games before this summer's European Championship in the Netherlands.

Mark Sampson's side will host Italy at Port Vale's Vale Park on Friday, 7 April, three days before meeting Austria at MK Dons' Stadium MK.

Their opening match of Euro 2017 is against Scotland in Utrecht on Wednesday, 19 July.

England are in the United States for the SheBelieves Cup.

There they will face the three top-ranked teams in the world - the USA, Germany and France.

They face France in their opening match, in Pennsylvania on 1 March

They will then face the hosts and world champions in New Jersey on 4 March, and European and Olympic champions Germany in Washington on 7 March.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired