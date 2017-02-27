Efe Ambrose: Blackburn cancel Celtic defender's loan move

Efe Ambrose has not played for Celtic since July 2016

Celtic defender Efe Ambrose will not be coming to Blackburn on loan because of work permit issues, says Rovers new head coach Tony Mowbray.

Blackburn tried to sign the 28-year-old Nigerian on transfer deadline day but there were issues with the work permit.

He is now back in Scotland and has returned to training with Celtic.

"I think the football club have worked really hard behind the scenes to make that happen, but it is not going to be happening," said Mowbray.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: "I spoke to the boy and enjoyed his company as he is a football guy but he understood the situation - it was very, very difficult for us to get a work permit for him.

"It is potentially five, six or seven weeks out which takes a lot of games out. Whether we address it again, we will see."