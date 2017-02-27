Alex Young: Former Hearts, Everton and Scotland forward dies, aged 80

Alex Young (right) lifts the FA Cup with Everton in 1966
Alex Young (right) lifted the FA Cup with Everton in 1966

Former Hearts, Everton and Scotland forward Alex Young has died at the age of 80.

Young played for Hearts from 1955-1960 and his goals helped the Edinburgh club win the Scottish league title in 1958.

He won a move to Everton, where he made 273 appearances, scoring 87 goals and winning the First Division title as well as the FA Cup.

Loanhead-born Young also made eight appearances for his country, scoring five goals.

Alex Young with his Hearts trophies
Alex Young had a successful time at Hearts before joining Everton

While with Everton, his elegant touch earned him the nickname of "The Golden Vision", a title coined by Northern Ireland defender Danny Blanchflower.

Everton's 2001 testimonial for Young was attended by more than 20,000 fans at Goodison Park.

In the latter stages of his playing career, he played for Northern Irish club Glentoran - who he went on to manage - and Stockport County.

At the end of his football career, he ran his family's upholstery business in Edinburgh before retiring.

Alex Young with Everton manager Roberto Martinez in 2015
Alex Young was a guest at a 2015 friendly between Hearts and Everton

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired