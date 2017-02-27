David Wagner and Garry Monk banned by FA after touchline altercation

The clash between Garry Monk and David Wagner prompted a brawl involving players and coaches from both sides

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has been given a two-match touchline ban and a £6,000 fine after his altercation with Leeds counterpart Garry Monk.

Wagner sprinted down the touchline to join his players in celebrating their late winner before clashing with Monk.

Monk has been given a one-match touchline ban and fined £3,000.

In addition, both clubs have been fined £10,000 for failing to ensure their players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

The FA said in a statement: "Mr Wagner admitted entering the field of play in or around the 89th minute, in contravention of FA Rule E3, but denied a further breach that his behaviour upon his return to the vicinity of the technical area amounted to improper conduct.

"However, this breach was found proven following an independent regulatory commission hearing."

Both managers will serve their bans with immediate effect meaning Town boss Wagner will be in the stands for his side's FA Cup replay at Manchester City on Wednesday and their league game against Newcastle on Saturday.

Monk will watch serve his ban in his side's match at Birmingham City on Saturday.