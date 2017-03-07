Alaves 1-1 Sevilla

Spanish La Liga
Wissam Ben Yedder scores for Sevilla against Alaves
Sevilla surrendered the lead given to them by Wissam Ben Yedder

Sevilla's La Liga title hopes were damaged as a mistake by goalkeeper Sergio Rico led to a draw at Alaves.

Jorge Sampaoli's side knew a win would move them two points behind leaders Barcelona and they went ahead through Wissam Ben Yedder's drilled strike.

But Rico fumbled Oscar Romero's inswinging cross with 15 minutes left, allowing Aleksandar Katai to bundle in.

The Spanish keeper redeemed himself to save a Katai free-kick and a Deyerson effort as Alaves finished strongly.

The result leaves third-placed Sevilla four points behind Barca after 26 matches and three points behind Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. Alaves stay 11th.

Asked about his error, Rico said: "It was a move which was unlucky for us. We will keep going like this, we will keep fighting and we will not give up until the end of La Liga."

Line-ups

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 21Femenía Far
  • 5Laguardia
  • 24Feddal
  • 15HernándezBooked at 87mins
  • 6Llorente
  • 19García Sánchez
  • 18ToqueroBooked at 29minsSubstituted forRomeroat 65'minutes
  • 8CamarasaSubstituted forKrsticicat 89'minutes
  • 11GómezSubstituted forKataiat 65'minutes
  • 20Silva Acosta

Substitutes

  • 2Ely
  • 9Santos
  • 10Romero
  • 13Ortolá
  • 22Martín Vigaray
  • 23Krsticic
  • 25Katai

Sevilla

  • 1Rico
  • 24MercadoSubstituted forCorreaat 83'minutes
  • 21Martín Pareja
  • 5LengletBooked at 20mins
  • 18Escudero
  • 4KranevitterBooked at 31mins
  • 15N'Zonzi
  • 17Sarabia
  • 8IborraBooked at 68mins
  • 20Machín PérezBooked at 73minsSubstituted forFerreira Filhoat 74'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 12Ben YedderSubstituted forJoveticat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ferreira Filho
  • 11Correa
  • 13Soria Solís
  • 14Montoya
  • 16Jovetic
  • 22Vázquez
  • 23Rami
Referee:
Daniel Jesús Trujillo Suárez
Attendance:
18,479

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Alavés 1, Sevilla 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alavés 1, Sevilla 1.

Hand ball by Deyverson (Alavés).

Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joaquín Correa.

Offside, Alavés. Óscar Romero tries a through ball, but Deyverson is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Óscar Romero (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).

Theo Hernández (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Nenad Krsticic replaces Víctor Camarasa.

Attempt missed. Mariano (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Marcos Llorente.

Booking

Theo Hernández (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Theo Hernández (Alavés).

Attempt saved. Deyverson (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiko Femenía.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Stevan Jovetic replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.

Deyverson (Alavés) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Katai (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Mariano (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mariano (Sevilla).

Aleksandar Katai (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Joaquín Correa replaces Gabriel Mercado.

Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Óscar Romero (Alavés).

Attempt missed. Vicente Iborra (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Steven N'Zonzi.

Goal!

Goal! Alavés 1, Sevilla 1. Aleksandar Katai (Alavés) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Offside, Sevilla. Nico Pareja tries a through ball, but Vicente Iborra is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Mariano replaces Vitolo.

Booking

Vitolo (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Deyverson (Alavés).

Foul by Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla).

Theo Hernández (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Vicente Iborra (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Vicente Iborra (Sevilla).

Offside, Sevilla. Nico Pareja tries a through ball, but Vitolo is caught offside.

Vicente Iborra (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zouhair Feddal (Alavés).

Attempt missed. Óscar Romero (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aleksandar Katai.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Barcelona2618625560
2Real Madrid2518524159
3Sevilla2617542056
4Atl Madrid2614752649
5Real Sociedad261538648
6Villarreal2612951945
7Ath Bilbao261259241
8Eibar261169539
9Espanyol26998036
10Celta Vigo2510510-535
11Alavés268108-634
12Las Palmas268810-132
13Valencia268513-1129
14Real Betis257612-1427
15Malaga266812-1126
16Leganés266614-1924
17Deportivo La Coruña255812-1223
18Granada264715-3019
19Sporting Gijón264517-2817
20Osasuna261718-3710
View full Spanish La Liga table

