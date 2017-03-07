Alaves 1-1 Sevilla

Sevilla surrendered the lead given to them by Wissam Ben Yedder

Sevilla's La Liga title hopes were damaged as a mistake by goalkeeper Sergio Rico led to a draw at Alaves.

Jorge Sampaoli's side knew a win would move them two points behind leaders Barcelona and they went ahead through Wissam Ben Yedder's drilled strike.

But Rico fumbled Oscar Romero's inswinging cross with 15 minutes left, allowing Aleksandar Katai to bundle in.

The Spanish keeper redeemed himself to save a Katai free-kick and a Deyerson effort as Alaves finished strongly.

The result leaves third-placed Sevilla four points behind Barca after 26 matches and three points behind Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. Alaves stay 11th.

Asked about his error, Rico said: "It was a move which was unlucky for us. We will keep going like this, we will keep fighting and we will not give up until the end of La Liga."