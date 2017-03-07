Match ends, Alavés 1, Sevilla 1.
Alaves 1-1 Sevilla
From the section European Football
Sevilla's La Liga title hopes were damaged as a mistake by goalkeeper Sergio Rico led to a draw at Alaves.
Jorge Sampaoli's side knew a win would move them two points behind leaders Barcelona and they went ahead through Wissam Ben Yedder's drilled strike.
But Rico fumbled Oscar Romero's inswinging cross with 15 minutes left, allowing Aleksandar Katai to bundle in.
The Spanish keeper redeemed himself to save a Katai free-kick and a Deyerson effort as Alaves finished strongly.
The result leaves third-placed Sevilla four points behind Barca after 26 matches and three points behind Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. Alaves stay 11th.
Asked about his error, Rico said: "It was a move which was unlucky for us. We will keep going like this, we will keep fighting and we will not give up until the end of La Liga."
Line-ups
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 21Femenía Far
- 5Laguardia
- 24Feddal
- 15HernándezBooked at 87mins
- 6Llorente
- 19García Sánchez
- 18ToqueroBooked at 29minsSubstituted forRomeroat 65'minutes
- 8CamarasaSubstituted forKrsticicat 89'minutes
- 11GómezSubstituted forKataiat 65'minutes
- 20Silva Acosta
Substitutes
- 2Ely
- 9Santos
- 10Romero
- 13Ortolá
- 22Martín Vigaray
- 23Krsticic
- 25Katai
Sevilla
- 1Rico
- 24MercadoSubstituted forCorreaat 83'minutes
- 21Martín Pareja
- 5LengletBooked at 20mins
- 18Escudero
- 4KranevitterBooked at 31mins
- 15N'Zonzi
- 17Sarabia
- 8IborraBooked at 68mins
- 20Machín PérezBooked at 73minsSubstituted forFerreira Filhoat 74'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 12Ben YedderSubstituted forJoveticat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Ferreira Filho
- 11Correa
- 13Soria Solís
- 14Montoya
- 16Jovetic
- 22Vázquez
- 23Rami
- Referee:
- Daniel Jesús Trujillo Suárez
- Attendance:
- 18,479
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alavés 1, Sevilla 1.
Hand ball by Deyverson (Alavés).
Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joaquín Correa.
Offside, Alavés. Óscar Romero tries a through ball, but Deyverson is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Óscar Romero (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).
Theo Hernández (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Nenad Krsticic replaces Víctor Camarasa.
Attempt missed. Mariano (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Marcos Llorente.
Booking
Theo Hernández (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Theo Hernández (Alavés).
Attempt saved. Deyverson (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiko Femenía.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Stevan Jovetic replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.
Deyverson (Alavés) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Katai (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Mariano (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mariano (Sevilla).
Aleksandar Katai (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Joaquín Correa replaces Gabriel Mercado.
Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Romero (Alavés).
Attempt missed. Vicente Iborra (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Steven N'Zonzi.
Goal!
Goal! Alavés 1, Sevilla 1. Aleksandar Katai (Alavés) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Offside, Sevilla. Nico Pareja tries a through ball, but Vicente Iborra is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Mariano replaces Vitolo.
Booking
Vitolo (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Deyverson (Alavés).
Foul by Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla).
Theo Hernández (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Vicente Iborra (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Vicente Iborra (Sevilla).
Offside, Sevilla. Nico Pareja tries a through ball, but Vitolo is caught offside.
Vicente Iborra (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zouhair Feddal (Alavés).
Attempt missed. Óscar Romero (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aleksandar Katai.