Monaco 4-0 Nantes

Mbappe has been strongly linked to Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Teenager Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Monaco beat Nantes to move three points clear at the top of Ligue 1 again.

The striker, who has been linked with most of Europe's top clubs, volleyed in a fourth-minute opener after Bernardo Silva's shot was deflected in the air.

Valere Germain chested down the ball and fired home their second and Mbappe headed in a wonderful Silva cross.

Fabinho scored a penalty to complete a comfortable win for Monaco, who are chasing a first title since 2000.

France Under-19 international Mbappe, 18, looked disappointed to be substituted after 68 minutes, moments after going close to completing his hat-trick. He has now scored 15 goals this season.

The principality side are three points above Paris St-Germain and Nice, who both won on Saturday.