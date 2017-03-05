French Ligue 1
Monaco4Nantes0

Monaco 4-0 Nantes

Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe has been strongly linked to Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Teenager Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Monaco beat Nantes to move three points clear at the top of Ligue 1 again.

The striker, who has been linked with most of Europe's top clubs, volleyed in a fourth-minute opener after Bernardo Silva's shot was deflected in the air.

Valere Germain chested down the ball and fired home their second and Mbappe headed in a wonderful Silva cross.

Fabinho scored a penalty to complete a comfortable win for Monaco, who are chasing a first title since 2000.

France Under-19 international Mbappe, 18, looked disappointed to be substituted after 68 minutes, moments after going close to completing his hat-trick. He has now scored 15 goals this season.

The principality side are three points above Paris St-Germain and Nice, who both won on Saturday.

Line-ups

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 19SidibeBooked at 66mins
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus NascimentoBooked at 45mins
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forDirarat 78'minutes
  • 2Tavares
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 27Lemar
  • 18GermainSubstituted forCardonaat 85'minutes
  • 29MbappeSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6de Oliveira Moraes
  • 7Dirar
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 16De Sanctis
  • 24Raggi
  • 33Cardona
  • 38Touré

Nantes

  • 30Dupé
  • 15Dubois
  • 26Djidji
  • 3Santos Silva
  • 6Alves de Lima
  • 20PardoBooked at 42minsSubstituted forBammouat 62'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 28Rongier
  • 27Gillet
  • 8ThomassonSubstituted forHaritat 45'minutes
  • 9SalaSubstituted forIlokiat 62'minutes
  • 22Nakoulma

Substitutes

  • 1Riou
  • 7Iloki
  • 10Bammou
  • 14Harit
  • 17Walongwa
  • 18Stepinski
  • 19Touré
Referee:
Mikael Lesage

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamNantes
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Monaco 4, Nantes 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Monaco 4, Nantes 0.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Léo Dubois.

Attempt saved. Irvin Cardona (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.

Booking

Yacine Bammou (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yacine Bammou (Nantes).

Foul by Yacine Bammou (Nantes).

Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Irvin Cardona replaces Valère Germain.

Hand ball by Nabil Dirar (Monaco).

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Diego Carlos.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Nabil Dirar replaces Bernardo Silva.

Offside, Monaco. Bernardo Silva tries a through ball, but Benjamin Mendy is caught offside.

Hand ball by Amine Harit (Nantes).

Attempt missed. Yacine Bammou (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Léo Dubois.

Attempt blocked. Prejuce Nakoulma (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. João Moutinho replaces Kylian Mbappe.

Attempt missed. Valentin Rongier (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Booking

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Amine Harit (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).

Foul by Prejuce Nakoulma (Nantes).

Tiemoué Bakayoko (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jules Iloki (Nantes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yacine Bammou with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tiemoué Bakayoko.

Substitution

Substitution, Nantes. Jules Iloki replaces Emiliano Sala.

Substitution

Substitution, Nantes. Yacine Bammou replaces Felipe Pardo.

Attempt missed. Léo Dubois (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Hand ball by Kamil Glik (Monaco).

Goal!

Goal! Monaco 4, Nantes 0. Fabinho (Monaco) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Koffi Djidji (Nantes) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Monaco. Thomas Lemar draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Amine Harit (Nantes).

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emiliano Sala (Nantes).

Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Emiliano Sala (Nantes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Prejuce Nakoulma (Nantes).

TeamPWDLGDPts

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Monaco2820535765
2Paris St G2819543762
3Nice2818822462
4Lyon27152102347
5Bordeaux2811107243
6Marseille2812610342
7Saint-Étienne2810108940
8Rennes289109-537
9Toulouse289910336
10Angers2810612-736
11Guingamp289811-435
12Nantes289712-1734
13Montpellier288911-633
14Caen289415-1731
15Metz278712-2531
16Lille288614-930
17Nancy287714-1728
18Dijon286913-827
19Bastia2851013-1425
20Lorient286418-2922


