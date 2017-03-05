Match ends, Monaco 4, Nantes 0.
Monaco 4-0 Nantes
-
- From the section European Football
Teenager Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Monaco beat Nantes to move three points clear at the top of Ligue 1 again.
The striker, who has been linked with most of Europe's top clubs, volleyed in a fourth-minute opener after Bernardo Silva's shot was deflected in the air.
Valere Germain chested down the ball and fired home their second and Mbappe headed in a wonderful Silva cross.
Fabinho scored a penalty to complete a comfortable win for Monaco, who are chasing a first title since 2000.
France Under-19 international Mbappe, 18, looked disappointed to be substituted after 68 minutes, moments after going close to completing his hat-trick. He has now scored 15 goals this season.
The principality side are three points above Paris St-Germain and Nice, who both won on Saturday.
Line-ups
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 19SidibeBooked at 66mins
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus NascimentoBooked at 45mins
- 23Mendy
- 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forDirarat 78'minutes
- 2Tavares
- 14Bakayoko
- 27Lemar
- 18GermainSubstituted forCardonaat 85'minutes
- 29MbappeSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 6de Oliveira Moraes
- 7Dirar
- 8João Moutinho
- 16De Sanctis
- 24Raggi
- 33Cardona
- 38Touré
Nantes
- 30Dupé
- 15Dubois
- 26Djidji
- 3Santos Silva
- 6Alves de Lima
- 20PardoBooked at 42minsSubstituted forBammouat 62'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 28Rongier
- 27Gillet
- 8ThomassonSubstituted forHaritat 45'minutes
- 9SalaSubstituted forIlokiat 62'minutes
- 22Nakoulma
Substitutes
- 1Riou
- 7Iloki
- 10Bammou
- 14Harit
- 17Walongwa
- 18Stepinski
- 19Touré
- Referee:
- Mikael Lesage
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 4, Nantes 0.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Léo Dubois.
Attempt saved. Irvin Cardona (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.
Booking
Yacine Bammou (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yacine Bammou (Nantes).
Foul by Yacine Bammou (Nantes).
Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Irvin Cardona replaces Valère Germain.
Hand ball by Nabil Dirar (Monaco).
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Diego Carlos.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Nabil Dirar replaces Bernardo Silva.
Offside, Monaco. Bernardo Silva tries a through ball, but Benjamin Mendy is caught offside.
Hand ball by Amine Harit (Nantes).
Attempt missed. Yacine Bammou (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Léo Dubois.
Attempt blocked. Prejuce Nakoulma (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. João Moutinho replaces Kylian Mbappe.
Attempt missed. Valentin Rongier (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Amine Harit (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).
Foul by Prejuce Nakoulma (Nantes).
Tiemoué Bakayoko (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jules Iloki (Nantes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yacine Bammou with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tiemoué Bakayoko.
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Jules Iloki replaces Emiliano Sala.
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Yacine Bammou replaces Felipe Pardo.
Attempt missed. Léo Dubois (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Kamil Glik (Monaco).
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 4, Nantes 0. Fabinho (Monaco) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Koffi Djidji (Nantes) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Monaco. Thomas Lemar draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Amine Harit (Nantes).
Bernardo Silva (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emiliano Sala (Nantes).
Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Emiliano Sala (Nantes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Prejuce Nakoulma (Nantes).