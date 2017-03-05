Match ends, Udinese 1, Juventus 1.
Udinese 1-1 Juventus
-
- From the section European Football
Juventus went eight points clear at the top of Serie A despite being held to a draw at Udinese.
Duvan Zapata put the hosts ahead when he burst past Leonardo Bonucci before firing between Gianluigi Buffon's legs.
Bonucci equalised when he headed home Paulo Dybala's free-kick - ensuring Juve's first league draw in more than a year - although Udinese almost won when Danilo's header hit the post.
Elsewhere, Inter Milan beat Cagliari 5-1 with Ivan Perisic scoring twice.
Andrea Belotti scored a hat-trick in the last 17 minutes as Torino came from behind to beat his former club Palermo 3-1.
Genoa scored twice in the last two minutes to beat Empoli 2-0. Atalanta drew 0-0 with Fiorentina, with Crotone v Sassuolo also goalless.
Line-ups
Udinese
- 1Karnezis
- 27Widmer
- 5Larangeira
- 30Felipe
- 3Caetano de Souza Santos
- 6FofanaSubstituted forBaduat 39'minutes
- 23HallfredssonBooked at 65mins
- 14JanktoBooked at 45mins
- 10de PaulSubstituted forAngellaat 76'minutes
- 9Zapata
- 18PericaSubstituted forMatos Santosat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Angella
- 8Badu
- 19Matos Santos
- 22Scuffet
- 25Perisan
- 26Kums
- 34Silva
- 53Nassir Al-Tameemi
- 75Heurtaux
- 96de Lima Costa
- 99Balic
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 23Dani Alves
- 19Bonucci
- 3ChielliniSubstituted forBenatiaat 56'minutes
- 12Alex Sandro
- 5Pjanic
- 6Khedira
- 7CuadradoBooked at 68minsSubstituted forPjacaat 72'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 21DybalaSubstituted forRincónat 87'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 8Marchisio
- 15Barzagli
- 20Pjaca
- 22Asamoah
- 24Rugani
- 25Murara Neto
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 28Rincón
- 32Audero
- Referee:
- Antonio Damato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Udinese 1, Juventus 1.
Foul by Marko Pjaca (Juventus).
Emmanuel Badu (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryder Matos (Udinese).
Attempt saved. Dani Alves (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Silvan Widmer (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Alves (Juventus).
Ryder Matos (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Tomás Rincón replaces Paulo Dybala.
Offside, Udinese. Ryder Matos tries a through ball, but Jakub Jankto is caught offside.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Emmanuel Badu (Udinese).
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Ryder Matos replaces Stipe Perica.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Jakub Jankto.
Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stipe Perica.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Silvan Widmer (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danilo (Udinese).
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Hand ball by Stipe Perica (Udinese).
Booking
Marko Pjaca (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marko Pjaca (Juventus).
Jakub Jankto (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Gabriele Angella replaces Rodrigo de Paul.
Attempt blocked. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Samir.
Foul by Medhi Benatia (Juventus).
Duván Zapata (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Marko Pjaca replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Danilo.
Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Foul by Dani Alves (Juventus).
Stipe Perica (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.