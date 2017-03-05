Udinese 1-1 Juventus

From the section

Leonardo Bonucci ensured Juventus' first Serie A draw since February 2016

Juventus went eight points clear at the top of Serie A despite being held to a draw at Udinese.

Duvan Zapata put the hosts ahead when he burst past Leonardo Bonucci before firing between Gianluigi Buffon's legs.

Bonucci equalised when he headed home Paulo Dybala's free-kick - ensuring Juve's first league draw in more than a year - although Udinese almost won when Danilo's header hit the post.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan beat Cagliari 5-1 with Ivan Perisic scoring twice.

Andrea Belotti scored a hat-trick in the last 17 minutes as Torino came from behind to beat his former club Palermo 3-1.

Genoa scored twice in the last two minutes to beat Empoli 2-0. Atalanta drew 0-0 with Fiorentina, with Crotone v Sassuolo also goalless.