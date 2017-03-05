Italian Serie A
Udinese1Juventus1

Udinese 1-1 Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci
Leonardo Bonucci ensured Juventus' first Serie A draw since February 2016

Juventus went eight points clear at the top of Serie A despite being held to a draw at Udinese.

Duvan Zapata put the hosts ahead when he burst past Leonardo Bonucci before firing between Gianluigi Buffon's legs.

Bonucci equalised when he headed home Paulo Dybala's free-kick - ensuring Juve's first league draw in more than a year - although Udinese almost won when Danilo's header hit the post.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan beat Cagliari 5-1 with Ivan Perisic scoring twice.

Andrea Belotti scored a hat-trick in the last 17 minutes as Torino came from behind to beat his former club Palermo 3-1.

Genoa scored twice in the last two minutes to beat Empoli 2-0. Atalanta drew 0-0 with Fiorentina, with Crotone v Sassuolo also goalless.

Line-ups

Udinese

  • 1Karnezis
  • 27Widmer
  • 5Larangeira
  • 30Felipe
  • 3Caetano de Souza Santos
  • 6FofanaSubstituted forBaduat 39'minutes
  • 23HallfredssonBooked at 65mins
  • 14JanktoBooked at 45mins
  • 10de PaulSubstituted forAngellaat 76'minutes
  • 9Zapata
  • 18PericaSubstituted forMatos Santosat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Angella
  • 8Badu
  • 19Matos Santos
  • 22Scuffet
  • 25Perisan
  • 26Kums
  • 34Silva
  • 53Nassir Al-Tameemi
  • 75Heurtaux
  • 96de Lima Costa
  • 99Balic

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 23Dani Alves
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3ChielliniSubstituted forBenatiaat 56'minutes
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 5Pjanic
  • 6Khedira
  • 7CuadradoBooked at 68minsSubstituted forPjacaat 72'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forRincónat 87'minutes
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 8Marchisio
  • 15Barzagli
  • 20Pjaca
  • 22Asamoah
  • 24Rugani
  • 25Murara Neto
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 28Rincón
  • 32Audero
Referee:
Antonio Damato

Match Stats

Home TeamUdineseAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home17
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Udinese 1, Juventus 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Udinese 1, Juventus 1.

Foul by Marko Pjaca (Juventus).

Emmanuel Badu (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryder Matos (Udinese).

Attempt saved. Dani Alves (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Silvan Widmer (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dani Alves (Juventus).

Ryder Matos (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Tomás Rincón replaces Paulo Dybala.

Offside, Udinese. Ryder Matos tries a through ball, but Jakub Jankto is caught offside.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Emmanuel Badu (Udinese).

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Ryder Matos replaces Stipe Perica.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Jakub Jankto.

Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stipe Perica.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Silvan Widmer (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danilo (Udinese).

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

Hand ball by Stipe Perica (Udinese).

Booking

Marko Pjaca (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marko Pjaca (Juventus).

Jakub Jankto (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Gabriele Angella replaces Rodrigo de Paul.

Attempt blocked. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Samir.

Foul by Medhi Benatia (Juventus).

Duván Zapata (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Marko Pjaca replaces Juan Cuadrado.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Danilo.

Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Foul by Dani Alves (Juventus).

Stipe Perica (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Juventus2722143867
2Roma2719263359
3Napoli2717643257
4Atalanta2716471652
5Inter Milan2716381851
6Lazio2615561650
7Milan2715571050
8Fiorentina271197742
9Torino271098839
10Sampdoria271089138
11Chievo2710512-835
12Sassuolo279414-731
13Cagliari279414-2131
14Udinese278613-730
15Genoa277812-1129
16Bologna267712-1528
17Empoli275715-2422
18Palermo273618-3015
19Crotone273519-2414
20Pescara272619-3212
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Walkers in Epping Forest

Guided Walk - The Oak Trail
Flag team playing

Flag American Football Training Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired